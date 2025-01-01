Menu
Awards and nominations of Matt Ross

Matt Ross
Cannes Film Festival 2016 Cannes Film Festival 2016
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012 Sundance Film Festival 2012
Best of Next!
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
