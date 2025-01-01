Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matt Ross
Matt Ross
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012
Best of Next!
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
