IMDb Rating: 7.2
Legacies

Legacies (2018 - …)

Legacies 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 51 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Legacies" is a multi-series mystical show that is a spin-off of the series "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals". The plot revolves around the students of the "Salvatore" school, which teaches witches, vampires, werewolves, and other mythical creatures. The events of "Legacies" take place several years after the finale of the original story. The main heroine is Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of the leader of the werewolves and an ancient hybrid. She attends the exclusive "Salvatore" school along with other students, including the Saltzman twins, werewolf Rafael, vampire MG, and many others. All the teenagers are required to keep their abilities a secret from the locals. However, when Rafael transforms into a wolf in front of a mortal, they have to reassess their priorities.
Наследие - trailer третьего сезона
Legacies  trailer третьего сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Julie Plec
Julie Plec
Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies Alaric Saltzman
Chris Lee Kaleb Hawkins
Aria Shahghasemi Landon Kirby
Jenny Boyd Lizzie Saltzman
Kaylee Bryant Josie Saltzman
Cast and Crew
7.6
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2018, 16 episodes
 
Season 2
2019, 16 episodes
 
Season 3
2021, 16 episodes
 
Season 4
2021, 20 episodes
 
Stills
