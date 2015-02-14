Menu
Alan Howard
Alan Howard
Date of Birth
5 August 1937
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
14 February 2015
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
(2001)
Tickets
7.7
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover
(1989)
6.5
The Heroes of Telemark
(1965)
Filmography
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2001, New Zealand / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover
The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
Drama, Crime, Romantic
1989, France / Netherlands
5.6
Strapless
Strapless
Drama, Romantic
1989, Great Britain
6.5
The Heroes of Telemark
The Heroes of Telemark
Drama, War, History, Action
1965, Great Britain
