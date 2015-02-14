Alan Howard

Menu
Date of Birth
5 August 1937
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
14 February 2015
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover 7.7
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover (1989)
The Heroes of Telemark 6.5
The Heroes of Telemark (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover 7.7
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
Drama, Crime, Romantic 1989, France / Netherlands
Strapless 5.6
Strapless Strapless
Drama, Romantic 1989, Great Britain
The Heroes of Telemark 6.5
The Heroes of Telemark The Heroes of Telemark
Drama, War, History, Action 1965, Great Britain
