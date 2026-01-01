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Caroline Chikezie Caroline Chikezie
Kinoafisha Persons Caroline Chikezie

Caroline Chikezie

Caroline Chikezie

Date of Birth
19 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood (2006)
Breaking and Entering 7.5
Breaking and Entering (2006)
The Shannara Chronicles 7.4
The Shannara Chronicles (2016)

Filmography

Bel-Air 6.2
Bel-Air
Drama 2022, USA
Power Book II: Ghost 7.3
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
The Passage 7
The Passage
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Mayhem 6.3
Mayhem Mayhem
Horror, Action, Comedy 2017, USA
The Shannara Chronicles 7.4
The Shannara Chronicles
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2016, USA
Everly 5.6
Everly Everly
Action, Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Sweeney 6.1
The Sweeney The Sweeney
Drama, Crime, Action 2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
Show more
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