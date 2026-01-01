Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Caroline Chikezie
Caroline Chikezie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Chikezie
Caroline Chikezie
Caroline Chikezie
Date of Birth
19 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Torchwood
(2006)
7.5
Breaking and Entering
(2006)
7.4
The Shannara Chronicles
(2016)
Filmography
6.2
Bel-Air
Drama
2022, USA
7.3
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
7
The Passage
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
6.3
Mayhem
Mayhem
Horror, Action, Comedy
2017, USA
7.4
The Shannara Chronicles
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, USA
5.6
Everly
Everly
Action, Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
The Sweeney
The Sweeney
Drama, Crime, Action
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree