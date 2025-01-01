Menu
Sarah Miles
Awards and nominations of Sarah Miles
Academy Awards, USA 1971 Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1973 Cannes Film Festival 1973
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971 BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964 BAFTA Awards 1964
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963 BAFTA Awards 1963
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
