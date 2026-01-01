Marina Glezer

Menu
Date of Birth
17 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
(2004)
6.4
Bad Christmas
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2004
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.4
Bad Christmas
La noche mágica
Comedy, Crime, Thriller
2021, Argentina
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Adventure, Drama
2004, Argentina / Cuba / USA / Germany / Mexico / Great Britain / Chile / Peru / France
