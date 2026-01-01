Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marina Glezer Marina Glezer
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Glezer

Marina Glezer

Marina Glezer

Date of Birth
17 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
Bad Christmas 6.4
Bad Christmas (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bad Christmas 6.4
Bad Christmas La noche mágica
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2021, Argentina
The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Adventure, Drama 2004, Argentina / Cuba / USA / Germany / Mexico / Great Britain / Chile / Peru / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more