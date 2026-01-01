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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Lucas Oro
Lucas Oro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucas Oro
Lucas Oro
Lucas Oro
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
(2004)
6.3
Diary for a Tale
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Year
All
2004
1998
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Adventure, Drama
2004, Argentina / Cuba / USA / Germany / Mexico / Great Britain / Chile / Peru / France
6.3
Diary for a Tale
Diario para un cuento
Drama
1998, Argentina
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