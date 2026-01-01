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Lucas Oro Lucas Oro
Kinoafisha Persons Lucas Oro

Lucas Oro

Lucas Oro

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
Diary for a Tale 6.3
Diary for a Tale (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Adventure, Drama 2004, Argentina / Cuba / USA / Germany / Mexico / Great Britain / Chile / Peru / France
Diary for a Tale 6.3
Diary for a Tale Diario para un cuento
Drama 1998, Argentina
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