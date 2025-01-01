Menu
Naveen Andrews
Awards
Awards and nominations of Naveen Andrews
Naveen Andrews
Awards and nominations of Naveen Andrews
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
