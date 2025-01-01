Menu
Drea de Matteo
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
