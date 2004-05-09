Menu
Date of Birth
26 December 1927
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
9 May 2004
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Studs 5.6
Studs Studs
Comedy, Sport 2006, Ireland
Christmas with the Kranks 5.3
Christmas with the Kranks Christmas with the Kranks
Comedy, Drama 2004, USA
Rush Hour 2 7.5
Rush Hour 2 Rush Hour 2
Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Action 2001, USA
Casino 8.3
Casino Casino
Drama, Crime 1995, USA / France
Enemies: A Love Story 6.6
Enemies: A Love Story Enemies: A Love Story
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1989, USA
Memories of Me 5.7
Memories of Me Memories of Me
Drama, Comedy 1988, USA
Cat's Eye 6.7
Cat's Eye Cat's Eye
Horror, Thriller, Comedy 1985, USA
Author! Author! 6.8
Author! Author! Author! Author!
Drama, Family, Romantic, Comedy 1982, USA
Just Tell Me What You Want 5.5
Just Tell Me What You Want Just Tell Me What You Want
Comedy, Romantic 1980, USA
The Anderson Tapes 6.4
The Anderson Tapes The Anderson Tapes
Thriller, Crime, Drama 1971, USA
Bye Bye Braverman 5.6
Bye Bye Braverman Bye Bye Braverman
Drama, Comedy 1968, USA
The Helen Morgan Story 6.3
The Helen Morgan Story The Helen Morgan Story
Biography, Musical, Drama 1957, USA
The Girl He Left Behind 5.3
The Girl He Left Behind The Girl He Left Behind
Comedy, Drama 1956, USA
