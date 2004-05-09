Menu
Alan King
Alan King
Date of Birth
26 December 1927
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
9 May 2004
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
8.3
Casino
(1995)
7.5
Rush Hour 2
(2001)
Tickets
6.8
Author! Author!
(1982)
5.6
Studs
Studs
Comedy, Sport
2006, Ireland
5.3
Christmas with the Kranks
Christmas with the Kranks
Comedy, Drama
2004, USA
7.5
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 2
Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Action
2001, USA
Tickets
8.3
Casino
Casino
Drama, Crime
1995, USA / France
Watch trailer
6.6
Enemies: A Love Story
Enemies: A Love Story
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1989, USA
5.7
Memories of Me
Memories of Me
Drama, Comedy
1988, USA
6.7
Cat's Eye
Cat's Eye
Horror, Thriller, Comedy
1985, USA
6.8
Author! Author!
Author! Author!
Drama, Family, Romantic, Comedy
1982, USA
5.5
Just Tell Me What You Want
Just Tell Me What You Want
Comedy, Romantic
1980, USA
6.4
The Anderson Tapes
The Anderson Tapes
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1971, USA
5.6
Bye Bye Braverman
Bye Bye Braverman
Drama, Comedy
1968, USA
6.3
The Helen Morgan Story
The Helen Morgan Story
Biography, Musical, Drama
1957, USA
5.3
The Girl He Left Behind
The Girl He Left Behind
Comedy, Drama
1956, USA
