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8.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Povratak otpisanih
8.6
Povratak otpisanih
, 1976
Povratak otpisanih
Yugoslavia / War / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
8.6
Cast
Pavle Vuisic
Joca
Dragan Nikolić
Prle
Vojislav Brajović
Tihi
Aleksandar Bercek
Mrki
Stole Aranđelović
Isa
Tanasije Uzunovic
Svetlana Bojkovic
Dragomir Bojanic-Gidra
Rade Markovic
Ljubiša Samardžić
Toma Jovanović
Milan Srdoč
Director
Aleksandar Đorđević
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Yugoslavia
Runtime
55 minutes
Production year
1976
Production
Radiotelevizija Beograd
Also known as
Povratak otpisanih, Geheimauftrag Belgrad, На грани провала, Повратак отписаних
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Film rating
8.6
Rate
10
votes
8.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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