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Poster of Povratak otpisanih
8.6
Kinoafisha Films Povratak otpisanih
8.6

Povratak otpisanih

, 1976
Povratak otpisanih
Yugoslavia / War / 18+
Poster of Povratak otpisanih
8.6

Cast

Pavle Vuisic
Joca
Dragan Nikolić
Prle
Vojislav Brajović
Tihi
Aleksandar Bercek
Mrki
Stole Aranđelović
Isa
Tanasije Uzunovic
Svetlana Bojkovic
Dragomir Bojanic-Gidra
Rade Markovic
Ljubiša Samardžić
Toma Jovanović
Milan Srdoč
Director Aleksandar Đorđević
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Yugoslavia
Runtime 55 minutes
Production year 1976
Production Radiotelevizija Beograd
Also known as
Povratak otpisanih, Geheimauftrag Belgrad, На грани провала, Повратак отписаних

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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