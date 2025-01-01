Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Felicity Huffman Awards

Felicity Huffman
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
