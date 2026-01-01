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Lee Tergesen
Lee Tergesen Lee Tergesen
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Tergesen

Lee Tergesen

Lee Tergesen

Date of Birth
8 July 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Oz 8.5
Oz (1997)
Daredevil 8.3
Daredevil (2015)
Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)

Filmography

Tracker 7.6
Tracker
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
A Friend of the Family 7.1
A Friend of the Family
Crime, 2022, USA
Accused 7
Accused
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
Black Bird 8.1
Black Bird
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2022, USA
The Equalizer 5.5
The Equalizer
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
The Purge 6.3
The Purge
Action, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Gone 7.1
Gone
Drama, Crime 2017, Germany/France/USA
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight
Drama 2017, USA
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