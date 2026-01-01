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About
Filmography
Lee Tergesen
Lee Tergesen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Tergesen
Lee Tergesen
Lee Tergesen
Date of Birth
8 July 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.5
Oz
(1997)
8.3
Daredevil
(2015)
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
Filmography
7.6
Tracker
Drama, Crime
2024, USA
7.1
A Friend of the Family
Crime,
2022, USA
7
Accused
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
8.1
Black Bird
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, USA
5.5
The Equalizer
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
6.3
The Purge
Action, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
7.1
Gone
Drama, Crime
2017, Germany/France/USA
8.2
The Good Fight
Drama
2017, USA
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