Awards and nominations of Michael Haneke

Michael Haneke
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2012 Cannes Film Festival 2012
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2009 Cannes Film Festival 2009
Palme d'Or
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Competition
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2005 Cannes Film Festival 2005
Competition
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001 Cannes Film Festival 2001
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000 Cannes Film Festival 2000
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1997 Cannes Film Festival 1997
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
