Michael Haneke
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Haneke
Michael Haneke
Awards and nominations of Michael Haneke
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Palme d'Or
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Competition
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Competition
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1997
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
