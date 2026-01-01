Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lynda Boyd
Lynda Boyd
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynda Boyd
Lynda Boyd
Lynda Boyd
Date of Birth
28 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Place of Birth
City of Vancouver, Canada
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
The Age of Adaline
(2015)
Tickets
7.3
Virgin River
(2019)
7.3
Tin Star
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2019
2017
2015
2009
2008
2006
2005
2003
2002
All
17
Films
15
TV Shows
2
Actor
17
6.3
A Royal Montana Christmas
A Royal Montana Christmas
Romantic, Comedy
2025, USA
5.9
A Pickleball Christmas
A Pickleball Christmas
Family
2025, Canada
6.1
Happy Howlidays
Happy Howlidays
Romantic
2024, Canada
6.8
Make Me a Match
Make Me a Match
Romantic
2023, USA
6.4
Christmas on Cherry Lane
Christmas on Cherry Lane
Family
2023, Canada
6.2
Cut, Colour, Murder
Cut, Color, Murder
Crime, Detective
2022, Canada / USA
7.3
Virgin River
Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
7.3
Tin Star
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
7.4
The Age of Adaline
The Age of Adaline
Drama, Romantic
2015, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.2
Rampage
Rampage
Drama, Action
2009, Germany / Canada
5.7
Damage
Damage
Action, Drama
2009, USA
4.1
Slap Shot 3: The Junior League
Slap Shot 3: The Junior League
Comedy, Sport
2008, Canada
6.6
She's the Man
She is the Man
Comedy, Romantic
2006, USA
7.1
An Unfinished Life
An Unfinished Life
Drama
2005, Germany / USA
7.1
Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical
Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2005, Canada / Germany / USA
6.8
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 2
Thriller
2003, USA
6.4
I Spy
I Spy
Comedy, Adventure, Action
2002, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree