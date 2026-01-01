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Lynda Boyd Lynda Boyd
Kinoafisha Persons Lynda Boyd

Lynda Boyd

Lynda Boyd

Date of Birth
28 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Place of Birth
City of Vancouver, Canada
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Age of Adaline 7.4
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Virgin River 7.3
Virgin River (2019)
Tin Star 7.3
Tin Star (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Royal Montana Christmas 6.3
A Royal Montana Christmas A Royal Montana Christmas
Romantic, Comedy 2025, USA
5.9
A Pickleball Christmas A Pickleball Christmas
Family 2025, Canada
Happy Howlidays 6.1
Happy Howlidays Happy Howlidays
Romantic 2024, Canada
Make Me a Match 6.8
Make Me a Match Make Me a Match
Romantic 2023, USA
Christmas on Cherry Lane 6.4
Christmas on Cherry Lane Christmas on Cherry Lane
Family 2023, Canada
Cut, Colour, Murder 6.2
Cut, Colour, Murder Cut, Color, Murder
Crime, Detective 2022, Canada / USA
Virgin River 7.3
Virgin River
Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
Tin Star 7.3
Tin Star
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
The Age of Adaline 7.4
The Age of Adaline The Age of Adaline
Drama, Romantic 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Rampage 6.2
Rampage Rampage
Drama, Action 2009, Germany / Canada
Damage 5.7
Damage Damage
Action, Drama 2009, USA
Slap Shot 3: The Junior League 4.1
Slap Shot 3: The Junior League Slap Shot 3: The Junior League
Comedy, Sport 2008, Canada
She's the Man 6.6
She's the Man She is the Man
Comedy, Romantic 2006, USA
An Unfinished Life 7.1
An Unfinished Life An Unfinished Life
Drama 2005, Germany / USA
Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical 7.1
Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2005, Canada / Germany / USA
Final Destination 2 6.8
Final Destination 2 Final Destination 2
Thriller 2003, USA
I Spy 6.4
I Spy I Spy
Comedy, Adventure, Action 2002, USA
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