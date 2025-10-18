Menu
A Royal Montana Christmas

A Royal Montana Christmas
A princess looking to decompress before the holidays heads to a Montana ranch and meets a charming guide.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 18 October 2025
World premiere 18 October 2025
A Royal Montana Christmas
Director
Peter Benson
Peter Benson
Cast
Fiona Gubelmann
Warren Christie
Julia Benson
David Kaye
Dani Alvarado
Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
