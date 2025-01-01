Menu
Brad Dourif
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brad Dourif
Brad Dourif
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brad Dourif
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
