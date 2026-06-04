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Office Romance
5.9
Office Romance
, 2026
Office Romance
USA / Comedy, Romantic
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5.9
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Office Romance
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Synopsis
Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a new sexy lawyer begins working for her, that policy becomes very tested.
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Cast
Jennifer Lopez
Jacqueline Cruz
Brett Goldstein
Daniel Blanchflower
Betty Gilpin
Sydney Bloom
Bradley Whitford
Peter Vance
Amy Sedaris
Julie Schatz
Edward James Olmos
Jack Cruz
Tony Hale
George Dudek
Jodie Whittaker
Lizzy
Mary Wiseman
Clair
Tony Plana
Francisco Alberto
Roger Bart
Jackie Sandler
Director
Ol Parker
Writer
Brett Goldstein
,
Joe Kelly
Composer
Michael Andrews
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
4 June 2026
World premiere
4 June 2026
Production
Ryder Picture Company, Netflix Studios, Nuyorican Productions
Also known as
Office Romance, Turbulencia en la oficina, Biurowy romans, Munkahelyi románc, Ofis Aşkı, Paixão de Escritório, Romance no Escritório, Tarnybinis romanas, Офісний роман, Романса у канцеларији, Служебный роман, 同事以上，恋人未满, 同事以上，戀人未滿
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
14
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Office Romance
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Stills
Quotes
Daniel Blanchflower
All right, Clair ?
Clair
No, not at all! Mister Vance choked on his breakfast burrito.
Daniel Blanchflower
Oh, my god! You can have burritos for breakfast ?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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