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Poster of Office Romance
5.9
Office Romance - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Office Romance
5.9

Office Romance

, 2026
Office Romance
USA / Comedy, Romantic
Trailers
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Poster of Office Romance
5.9
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Office Romance - Trailer
Office Romance  Trailer

Synopsis

Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a new sexy lawyer begins working for her, that policy becomes very tested.

Cast

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Jacqueline Cruz
Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein
Daniel Blanchflower
Betty Gilpin
Betty Gilpin
Sydney Bloom
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
Peter Vance
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris
Julie Schatz
Edward James Olmos
Edward James Olmos
Jack Cruz
Tony Hale
Tony Hale
George Dudek
Jodie Whittaker
Jodie Whittaker
Lizzy
Mary Wiseman
Clair
Tony Plana
Tony Plana
Francisco Alberto
Roger Bart
Jackie Sandler
Director Ol Parker
Writer Brett Goldstein, Joe Kelly
Composer Michael Andrews
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 4 June 2026
World premiere 4 June 2026
Production Ryder Picture Company, Netflix Studios, Nuyorican Productions
Also known as
Office Romance, Turbulencia en la oficina, Biurowy romans, Munkahelyi románc, Ofis Aşkı, Paixão de Escritório, Romance no Escritório, Tarnybinis romanas, Офісний роман, Романса у канцеларији, Служебный роман, 同事以上，恋人未满, 同事以上，戀人未滿

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Office Romance - Trailer
Office Romance Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Daniel Blanchflower All right, Clair ?
Clair No, not at all! Mister Vance choked on his breakfast burrito.
Daniel Blanchflower Oh, my god! You can have burritos for breakfast ?
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