Pedro Pascal
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pedro Pascal
Awards and nominations of Pedro Pascal
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Duo
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
