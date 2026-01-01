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Filmography
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Date of Birth
9 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Serpukhov, Soviet Union
Height
159 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Leo i Tig
(2016)
6.8
Striptizery
(2021)
6.8
Mune: Guardian of the Moon
(2015)
Filmography
5.8
Paromshchik
Paromshchik
Drama
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
4.4
Nebrilliantovaya ruka
Nebrilliantovaya ruka
Comedy, Music
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Dikie predki
Dikie predki
Comedy
2022, Russia
6.8
Striptizery
Comedy
2021, Russia
5.1
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
6.5
Presumption of Innocence
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2020, Russia
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Dzhinglikov
Animation, Children's
2019, Russia
4.5
Comedy
2018, Russia
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