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Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva Natalya Medvedeva
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Medvedeva

Natalya Medvedeva

Natalya Medvedeva

Date of Birth
9 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Serpukhov, Soviet Union
Height
159 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Voice actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Leo i Tig 7.2
Leo i Tig (2016)
Striptizery 6.8
Striptizery (2021)
Mune: Guardian of the Moon 6.8
Mune: Guardian of the Moon (2015)

Filmography

Paromshchik 5.8
Paromshchik Paromshchik
Drama 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Nebrilliantovaya ruka 4.4
Nebrilliantovaya ruka Nebrilliantovaya ruka
Comedy, Music 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Dikie predki 5.8
Dikie predki Dikie predki
Comedy 2022, Russia
Striptizery 6.8
Striptizery
Comedy 2021, Russia
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli 5.1
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
Presumption of Innocence 6.5
Presumption of Innocence
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2020, Russia
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Dzhinglikov
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Dzhinglikov
Animation, Children's 2019, Russia
4.5
Comedy 2018, Russia
Show more
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