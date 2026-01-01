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Larisa Brokhman
Larisa Brokhman Larisa Brokhman
Kinoafisha Persons Larisa Brokhman

Larisa Brokhman

Larisa Brokhman

Date of Birth
28 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Feerinki 7.9
Feerinki (2022)
Oranzevaa korova 7.6
Oranzevaa korova (2019)
Komanda Flory 7.6
Komanda Flory (2021)

Filmography

Umka
Umka Umka
Family 2026, Russia
Cheburashka
Cheburashka
Family, Comedy 2025, Russia
Geroi Arktiki
Geroi Arktiki
Children's, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2025, Russia
Tekhnolajk
Tekhnolajk
Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
Interesnoe polozhenie
Interesnoe polozhenie
Comedy 2025, Russia
Doktor Dinozavrov 6.2
Doktor Dinozavrov Doktor Dinozavrov
Animation 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tugan Batyr 6.8
Tugan Batyr Tugan Batyr
Animation 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Zhivoj garazh
Zhivoj garazh
Children's 2023, Russia
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