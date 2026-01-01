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Filmography
Larisa Brokhman
Larisa Brokhman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larisa Brokhman
Larisa Brokhman
Larisa Brokhman
Date of Birth
28 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Feerinki
(2022)
7.6
Oranzevaa korova
(2019)
7.6
Komanda Flory
(2021)
Filmography
Umka
Umka
Family
2026, Russia
Cheburashka
Family, Comedy
2025, Russia
Geroi Arktiki
Children's, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2025, Russia
Tekhnolajk
Comedy, Family
2025, Russia
Interesnoe polozhenie
Comedy
2025, Russia
6.2
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
Animation
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Tugan Batyr
Tugan Batyr
Animation
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Zhivoj garazh
Children's
2023, Russia
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