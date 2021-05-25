The story takes place in modern Moscow, where, like in any metropolis, temptations are found at every turn. Tolik is an ordinary loser who is about to prove himself in a completely new role. It's not easy for the protagonist to live in such a cruel world where introverted accountants go unnoticed. Besides problems at work, the man also faces failures in his marriage. Desperate, Tolik decides to get drunk and soon finds himself on stage, ready to dance a striptease. And that's where the success of the Muscovite begins and a completely different life unfolds.

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