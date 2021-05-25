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Kinoafisha TV Shows Striptizery

Striptizery (2021 - 2021)

Стриптизеры 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 23 minutes
Streaming service Okko
Runtime 3 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

The story takes place in modern Moscow, where, like in any metropolis, temptations are found at every turn. Tolik is an ordinary loser who is about to prove himself in a completely new role. It's not easy for the protagonist to live in such a cruel world where introverted accountants go unnoticed. Besides problems at work, the man also faces failures in his marriage. Desperate, Tolik decides to get drunk and soon finds himself on stage, ready to dance a striptease. And that's where the success of the Muscovite begins and a completely different life unfolds.
Стриптизеры - Trailer
Striptizery  Trailer
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Evelina Blyodans
Evelina Blyodans Элеонора, посетительница стрипклуба
Dimitriy Krasilov
Dimitriy Krasilov Боря, повар
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva Света
Julia Mikhalkova
Julia Mikhalkova Мила, хореограф
Liza Moryak
Liza Moryak Лера, бармен
Garik Petrosyan
Garik Petrosyan Гор
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Striptizery - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
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