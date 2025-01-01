Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Maisie Williams Awards

Awards and nominations of Maisie Williams

Awards and nominations of Maisie Williams
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2015 Berlin International Film Festival 2015
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
