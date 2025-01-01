Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Valeria Golino Awards

Awards and nominations of Valeria Golino

Valeria Golino
Awards and nominations of Valeria Golino
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
 Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2015 Venice Film Festival 2015
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1986 Venice Film Festival 1986
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more