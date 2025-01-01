Menu
Valeria Golino
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2015
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1986
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
