Kinoafisha Persons Bob Balaban Awards

Bob Balaban
Awards and nominations of Bob Balaban
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
