Kinoafisha Persons Sean Astin Awards

Awards and nominations of Sean Astin

Sean Astin
Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
