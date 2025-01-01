Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Awards and nominations of Andrew Scott
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Supporting Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2004
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
