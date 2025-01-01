Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Chadwick Boseman Awards

Awards and nominations of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman
Awards and nominations of Chadwick Boseman
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more