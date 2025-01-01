Menu
Chadwick Boseman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chadwick Boseman
Awards and nominations of Chadwick Boseman
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
