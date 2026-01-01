Menu
Awards and nominations of Kathleen Turner
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
