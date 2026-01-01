Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Kathleen Turner Awards

Awards and nominations of Kathleen Turner

Kathleen Turner
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
