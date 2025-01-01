Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margo Martindale
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
