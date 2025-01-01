Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sarah Snook
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sarah Snook
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree