Eileen Atkins
Awards
Awards and nominations of Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Eileen Atkins
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
