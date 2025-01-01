Menu
Maslenica
Going
4
Not going
4
Maslenica
Maslenica
Maslenica
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Romantic
Going
4
Not going
4
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2027
World premiere
8 March 2027
Release date
8 March 2027
Russia
Budget
250,000,000 RUR
Production
Legio Felix
Also known as
Maslenitsa, Масленица
Director
Mihail Merzlikin
Cast
Diana Milyutina
Nikolay Naumov
Valentina Lyapina
Denis Vasilev
Oleg Taktarov
Similar films for Maslenica
7.1
Holidays
(2023)
7.0
High Security Vacation
(2009)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
