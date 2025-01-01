Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Maslenica

Maslenica

Maslenica
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2027
World premiere 8 March 2027
Release date
8 March 2027 Russia
Budget 250,000,000 RUR
Production Legio Felix
Also known as
Maslenitsa, Масленица
Director
Mihail Merzlikin
Cast
Diana Milyutina
Nikolay Naumov
Valentina Lyapina
Denis Vasilev
Oleg Taktarov
Film rating

0.0
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
