Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Steve Coogan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Steve Coogan
Steve Coogan
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Steve Coogan
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Best Writer: Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2013
Best Screenplay
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree