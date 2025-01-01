Menu
Awards and nominations of Steve Coogan

Awards and nominations of Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan
Awards and nominations of Steve Coogan
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Best Writer: Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2013 Venice Film Festival 2013
Best Screenplay
Winner
