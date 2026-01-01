Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrei Tarkovsky
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrei Tarkovsky
Andrei Tarkovsky
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrei Tarkovsky
Cannes Film Festival 1986
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1983
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1980
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1972
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1969
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Foreign Language Film
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1962
Golden Lion
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree