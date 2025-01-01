Menu
Mira Sorvino
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mira Sorvino
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
