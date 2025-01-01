Menu
Kyle MacLachlan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kyle MacLachlan
Awards and nominations of Kyle MacLachlan
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
