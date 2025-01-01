Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Kyle MacLachlan Awards

Awards and nominations of Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle MacLachlan
Awards and nominations of Kyle MacLachlan
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1996 Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more