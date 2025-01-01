Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Barbara Hershey Awards

Barbara Hershey
Awards and nominations of Barbara Hershey
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1988 Cannes Film Festival 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1987 Cannes Film Festival 1987
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987 BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
