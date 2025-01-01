Barbara Hershey

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1987
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
