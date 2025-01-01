Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
John Hawkes
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Hawkes
John Hawkes
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Hawkes
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree