Kinoafisha
Persons
Thomas Haden Church
Awards
Thomas Haden Church
About
Filmography
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
