Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Thomas Haden Church Awards

Awards and nominations of Thomas Haden Church

Thomas Haden Church
Awards and nominations of Thomas Haden Church
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more