Jacqueline Bisset
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jacqueline Bisset
Jacqueline Bisset
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jacqueline Bisset
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2015
For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
