Kinoafisha Persons Jacqueline Bisset Awards

Awards and nominations of Jacqueline Bisset

Jacqueline Bisset
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2015 Moscow International Film Festival 2015
For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
