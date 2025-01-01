Menu
Milo Ventimiglia
Awards
Milo Ventimiglia
About
Filmography
Awards
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Tearjerker
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
