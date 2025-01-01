Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Milo Ventimiglia Awards

Awards and nominations of Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Tearjerker
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
