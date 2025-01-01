Menu
Awards and nominations of Jamie Bell

Jamie Bell
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
 Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
