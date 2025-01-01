Menu
Rosamund Pike
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rosamund Pike
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
