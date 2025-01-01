Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Charles S. Dutton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Charles S. Dutton
Charles S. Dutton
Awards and nominations of Charles S. Dutton
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
