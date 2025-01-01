Menu
Awards and nominations of Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2019
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2020
Acting
Winner
Sochi International Film Festival 2001
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
