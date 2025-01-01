Menu
Thandiwe Newton
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
Leading Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
