Kinoafisha Persons Stephen Fry Awards

Awards and nominations of Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Performer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Entertainment Perfromance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
