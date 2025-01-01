Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Stephen Fry
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stephen Fry
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Performer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Entertainment Perfromance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree