Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist poster
8.2 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2020 - …)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 25 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" is a multi-episode comedy show that tells the story of a girl named Zoey, who has a trendy profession as a programmer. Along with her IT team, she tries to develop an important project and impress her perpetually dissatisfied boss. However, after an unpleasant incident and a head injury, strange things start happening to the main character: Zoey can hear the thoughts of the people around her, but she hears them in the form of actual songs. The songs are usually well-known and pleasing to the ear. This way, the main character discovers that her best friend has a crush on her, and her father is in a state of depression.
Creator
Austin Winsberg
John Clarence Stewart
John Clarence Stewart Simon
Jane Levy
Jane Levy Zoey Clarke
Skylar Astin
Skylar Astin Max Richman
Alex Newell
Alex Newell Mo
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen Maggie Clarke
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2
11 votes
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 12 episodes
 
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 13 episodes
 
Season 2021
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Ferensy 23 January 2023, 16:08
Нужен был какой-то простой сериал, который ты можешь смотреть под рутинные задачи. Где есть не сильно сложные герои, и не нужно особо следить за… Read more…
soundtrack Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Stills
