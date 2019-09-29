Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.9
Bless the Harts (2019 - …)

Bless the Harts 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 17 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Bless the Harts" is a multi-episode animated series created by the American channel FOX. The plot focuses on an ordinary family living in a provincial town. The main character, a waitress named Jenny, is trying to make ends meet. She lives with her smart beyond her years daughter, Violet, and her aging mother, Betty. They are often visited by a young man named Wayne, who is Violet's friend. The show's characters usually find themselves in various amusing situations that help them see themselves and their lives in a new light.
Cast
Mary Steenburgen
Kristen Wiig
Maya Rudolph
Ike Barinholtz
Jillian Bell
Kumail Nanjiani
Cast and Crew

5.9 IMDb
Seasons
Bless the Harts - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Bless the Harts - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 24 episodes
 
