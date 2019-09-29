"Bless the Harts" is a multi-episode animated series created by the American channel FOX. The plot focuses on an ordinary family living in a provincial town. The main character, a waitress named Jenny, is trying to make ends meet. She lives with her smart beyond her years daughter, Violet, and her aging mother, Betty. They are often visited by a young man named Wayne, who is Violet's friend. The show's characters usually find themselves in various amusing situations that help them see themselves and their lives in a new light.

